Two women killed in highway crash in UP's Hapur

Hapur (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Two women were killed and five people injured on Saturday in a collision between two cars on the new bypass located on the National Highway 9 in this district, police said.

According to the police, Amit, a resident of Bajhera Khurd village, was travelling to Garhmukteshwar in a car along with his family members Jasveer, Ramkankani, Saroj, Neeraj and Ruma around 11 am on Saturday.

When they were on the new bypass near the Kali river, another car coming from the opposite direction careened into the road divider and collided with their four-wheeler.

The crash took place in an area under the Hapur Dehat police station limits.

Circle Officer (CO) Stuti Singh said Ramkankani (48) and Saroj (45) died in this accident, while Amit, Jasveer, Neeraj, Ruma and the driver of the other car were injured.

After getting information about the accident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. The doctors referred them to a private hospital, where their condition remains critical.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said. PTI COR CDN CK