Two women killed in LPG cylinder blast in Goa

Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman and her elderly mother-in-law were killed in a blast of an LPG cylinder at their residence in Vasco town of Goa on Saturday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The victims, identified as Shivani Rajawat and her 65-year-old mother-in-law Jaidevi, died on the spot in the incident that occurred around 9 am, a senior police official said.

"Only these two women were present at their residence located in New Vaddem Colony in Vasco when the cooking gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen," he said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a hospital for post-mortem and a team of forensic experts collected samples from the place for analysis, the official added. PTI RPS NP