Two women killed in road accident in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha), Oct 21 (PTI) Two women were killed and six others seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling got crushed between two trucks on NH-49 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place at Daurasuni Ghati in Bangiriposi area of the district when a family of eight persons was returning to their home in West Bengal's Kharagpur after performing a puja in a temple.

While two women died on the spot, six others were rescued and sent to hospital for treatment. Their condition was said to be critical, police said.

Preliminary report said the SUV, which was hit from behind by a truck carrying iron ore, crashed into another truck that was in front of it.

Police and fire services personnel used gas cutters to cut open the SUV and rescue the occupants, police said.

Police have seized the truck and arrested the driver which hit the SUV from behind. The driver of the other truck fled, police added. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB