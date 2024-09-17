Two women killed, one injured after car hits them in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Two women were killed and one other was injured after they were hit by a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police here said.

The accident took place early morning when the women were going to a temple in Dungargarh of the district, they said.

The driver of the car fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, Dungargarh Station House Officer (SHO) Indra Kumar said.

According to the police, Rakhi (34) and her sister-in-law Khushi (20) died on the spot, while the injured woman is being treated at a hospital in Bikaner.

The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their family members after postmortem, they added. PTI AG BHJ BHJ BHJ