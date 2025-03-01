Two women killed, one injured in road accident in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two women were killed while another was injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Paratwal-Kaptanganj Marg on Friday night, under Shyam Deurwa police station area of the district, when three women were returning home after attending a 'Haldi' function, police said.

SHO of Shyam Deurwa police station Abishek Singh said the victims -- Vidyawati (45), Sakuntala (46) and Phoolmati -- were hit by an unknown vehicle.

Vidyawati and Sakuntala died on the spot while the condition of Phoolmati is serious. She has been admitted to BRD Medical College Gorakhpur, Singh said, The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.