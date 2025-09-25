Two women killed, six injured as auto collides with dumper in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Two women were killed and six others injured when an autorickshaw rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Thursday, police said.

SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the accident took place near Korikuan village on the Agra-Etawah road.

The autorickshaw was ferrying passengers from Raipura village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind to attend a programme in Agra district when it collided with the truck, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Devi (50), a resident of Raipura village in Bhind, and Viranshree (55), of Chakrapura village in Bhind. Both died on the spot, the SSP said.

Six passengers sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to the district hospital. Five of the injured, including three women, were referred to the Saifai PGI hospital in view of their critical condition, Dr Rahul from the district hospital said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police added.