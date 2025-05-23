Two women labourers killed, as many injured in soil collapse at Faridabad railway station site

Faridabad, May 23 (PTI) Two women labourers died and as many were injured after being buried under a heap of soil during excavation work at the Old Faridabad Railway Station here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm during digging work for the basement as part of the railway station's renovation project, they said.

A group of workers had descended to remove soil using an earthmover when a large portion of the earth suddenly collapsed, burying four of them, police said.

The injured were pulled out with the help of other labourers and machinery, and were taken to the civil hospital, where two women -- 32-year-old Navita, a native of Bihar's Lakhisarai district and 34-year-old Nandita, hailing from West Bengal -- were declared brought dead by doctors, they added.

The injured, Kajal and Govinda, both hailing from Jharkhand, are undergoing treatment. All the labourers were residing at the construction site, a police officer said.

A senior police officer said the Government Railway Police (GRP) is probing the incident. No formal complaint has been filed by the workers so far, he added.