Two women labourers 'raped' by shop owners in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Two women labourers were allegedly raped by two men in a car in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Hajipur of the district on Thursday, they said, adding the two men, who run tiles shops in Achampet, were arrested.

According to police, the two women, aged between 35-40, who work as labourers used to visit the shops of the accused for cleaning purpose and that they were known to them and on Thursday also the shop owners called them for work.

After completion of the work, the two accused and the women "consumed" liquor and later the women were taken in a car towards Hajipur by the accused where the accused allegedly sexually assaulted them inside their car, a police official said based on the complaint of the women.

Based on the complaint lodged by the two women a case was registered against the two accused and they were arrested on Friday, police said adding further probe is on. PTI VVK VVK SS