Two women militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 16 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two women militants belonging to different banned outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion in Manipur, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made in Imphal West and East districts on Sunday, a police statement said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sanasam Ongbi Santikumari Devi, an insurgent of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) outfit, was nabbed from Nongpok Ingkhol area in Imphal East district.

Another woman militant, identified as Mutum Joshika Chanu (19), of Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) outfit, was apprehended from her residence at Lamdeng in Imphal West district, it added. PTI COR ACD