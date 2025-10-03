Two women murdered in Jharkhand

Chaibasa/Latehar (Jharkhand) Oct 3 (PTI) Two women have been allegedly murdered in separate incidents in Latehar and West Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

A 54-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law over a land dispute in West Singhbhum district.

The victim, identified as Sukmati Lohra, was attacked while on her way to work in Kitahatu Tola of Latar village in Tonto police station area on Wednesday evening.

"Her throat was slit and the body was later dumped in a nearby forest," Tonto police station officer-in-charge Sukumar Hembram said.

Police swung into action after an FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Sukmati's husband, Vishu Lohra.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the incident was the fallout of a dispute over a piece of land and denied any link with witchcraft, Hembram said.

The accused is absconding, while the case is being investigated from all angles, he said.

In the second incident, a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Latehar district on Friday.

The deceased woman was a resident of Kenatoli village in Mahuadand police station area.

Manoj Kumar, officer-in-charge of Mahuadand police station, said, "The accused is the victim's husband and has been identified as Sudhir alias Kannu Naageshiya... he is currently absconding." "A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder," he said.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's brother, he added.