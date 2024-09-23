Two women naval officers to embark on global sailing voyage on Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Two women officers of the Indian Navy -- Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A -- will on October 2 embark on an extraordinary expedition to circumnavigate the globe covering 21,600 nautical miles (approx 40,000 km) over an eight-month period.

The route will take them through some of the most treacherous waters including the perilous passage around the three great capes -- Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and Cape of Good Hope, Navy officials said on Monday.

"We are fully prepared for the voyage," the two woman officers told reporters.

It will be more than a voyage and underlines the essence of India's maritime prowess and commitment to a greater cause, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said.

The two women officers will circumnavigate the globe onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

The historic voyage will be flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa.

Over a period of eight months, the duo will navigate more than 21,600 nautical miles without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power, the Navy said.

The circumnavigation highlights the exceptional valour, courage and perseverance of the officers, who will face rigours of high seas, extreme weather conditions, pushing the limits of human endurance, it said.

The expedition was conceived by the Indian Navy with the inaugural Navika Sagar Parikrama, the first ever Indian circumnavigation of globe by an all women crew of six officers in 2017.

The second edition of the expedition will be an exceptional one as they will become the first from India to accomplish such a feat in double handed mode, the Navy said.

The expedition is being conducted under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association based at Naval headquarters, New Delhi and Ocean Sailing Node, Goa under Southern Naval Command. Both the nodal centres will be coordinating the voyage in liaison with international maritime agencies and authorities.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan described Navika Sagar Parikrama II as a journey of empowerment, innovation, and commitment to India's maritime heritage while charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future.

He reaffirmed the Indian Navy's pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility, not just on our shores but across the vast expanse of the world's oceans.

During the interaction, both the officers shared their experiences and expressed extreme confidence for the forthcoming expedition embodying the spirit of resilience and indomitable spirit.

The two officers, as part of a six-member crew, had participated in a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year.

Thereafter, they undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double-handed mode.

Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in dual handed mode early this year.

Lt Commander Dilna K, who hails from Calicut, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in June 2014. Her father, late Devadasan, served the Indian Army.

Lt Commander Roopa A, a native of Pondicherry, joined the Navy in June 2017. Her father, Alagirisamy GP, was part of the Indian Air Force. PTI MPB KVK KVK