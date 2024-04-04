Two women Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Apr 4 (PTI) Two women Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

Poyami Sanni (34) and Poyam Phagni (30) were apprehended by the local police from Chunchota and Ketulnar villages in Farsegarh and Kutru areas of the district, an official said.

Phagni, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh announced by the state government, was a member of the Farsegarh Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) of the outlawed Maoist organization, he said.

Phagni was allegedly involved in a 2015 firing on security personnel in the forests of Edapalli and a warrant was pending against her, he added.

Sanni, who carried a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by the district police, was allegedly involved in the killing of an villager and attack on a police party, the official said, adding five arrest warrants were pending against her. PTI COR RSY