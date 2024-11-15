Two women of drama troupe die in road accident in Kerala''s Kannur

Kannur(Kerala), Nov 15(PTI) Two women of a 14-member drama troupe died in a road accident when the mini bus they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Friday in the north Kerala district of Kannur.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4 am when the troupe was on its way to Wayanad after a performance on Thursday night. The Kayamkulam-based theatre group had another performance in Wayanad.

Nine others in the mini bus were injured in the accident with one of them in a critical condition, police said. One of the locals who helped in the rescue efforts told a TV channel that the group was using Google maps and it showed a route which was small for a mini bus.

"At one of the hairpins, the bus could not climb it and went backwards and then toppled over," he claimed.