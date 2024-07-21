Two women partially buried in murrum during protest in MP; Cong targets govt

Rewa (MP), Jul 21 (PTI) One person was arrested after two women, protesting against road construction, were partially buried when murrum was tipped over them from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Sunday.

As the opposition Congress targeted the BJP-ruled state government, raising questions over the law and order situation in MP after the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said women's safety has been a top priority of his government.

Police took swift action and arrested one of the three accused, the CM said.

The incident, which police called the fallout of a family dispute, took place at Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed two women sitting behind a truck laden with murrum, which it off-loads on them.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said the women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against the construction of a road and got partially buried under the reddish clayey material.

The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken based on evidence, he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Jaideep Prasad said that the incident resulted due to a family dispute.

Complainant Asha Pandey said the dispute was related to a piece of co-owned land with her relative Gokaran Pandey and she along with her sister-in-law protested when a road was being constructed on that land.

The driver of the dumper off-loaded the murrum on them and later villagers pulled them out, she told the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that the dumper truck has been seized.

A case was registered against three persons and one of them was arrested. A search for the other two is underway, he added.

After Congress leaders demanded a thorough probe into the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the security of citizens, especially women, has been a high priority of the state government.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “A case of crime against women in Rewa district came to my notice from a video received through social media, wherein I have directed the district administration and police to take immediate action.” It was a family dispute and police arrested one accused. A search is on for two others, the CM said.

The women have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, he said.

Yadav added, “The safety of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh, especially women, is the top priority of the government. The accused will not be spared in any crime against them. The harshest punishment will be given.” Earlier, former CM and Congress leader condemned the incident and said, “I demand from the chief minister that a detailed inquiry be conducted into this incident and the culprits be given the harshest punishment. Such incidents bring shame to Madhya Pradesh in the entire world.” MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the Rewa incident has once again raised serious questions about women’s safety under the BJP-ruled government as MP “ranks first in atrocities against women”.

He claimed the MP government has repeatedly failed to stop crimes against women.