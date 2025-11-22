Two women run over by speeding car near Nagpur, villagers block highway

Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) Two women were killed on Saturday morning after a speeding car hit them on Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway near Kandri Mine in the district, leading to a protest by local residents, police said.

Manda Upase (49) and Pramila Shendre (41) were crossing the road to go to work in a nearby farm, said an official.

The car driver abandoned the vehicle at a nearby toll booth and fled.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot and blocked the highway for nearly 45 minutes to protest the incident. They also tried to set the car on fire, the official said.

Police later arrested the driver, Sagar Thakur (27), a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK