Two women slip into Narmada river while taking holy dip; search ops underway

Narmadapuram (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Two women went missing after they slipped into the Narmada river while taking a holy dip in the Seoni-Malwa area of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched a search for the women, they said.

The incident occurred in the Seoni-Malwa area, around 55 km from the Narmadapuram district headquarters.

NDRF divers have launched a search for Raksha Tanwar (28) and her sister-in-law Ranu Tanwar (22), inspector Vivek Yadav of Shivpur police station told PTI.

The women had entered the river for a holy dip on the occasion of Rishi Panchami, and they slipped into the deep water at Bhiladiya Ghat between 8.30 am and 9 am, he said.