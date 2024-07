New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Two women were critically injured when they were allegedly stabbed by a man they knew in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

The women, identified as Beena and Tanya, were attacked around 2.30 pm and local residents immediately informed the police.

They have been admitted to hospital, officials said.

Further details are awaited. PTI ALK NSM ALK NSM MIN MIN