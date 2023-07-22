Two women stripped, assaulted in Malda : BJP

Kolkata, July 22 (PTI) Two women were stripped and assaulted in West Bengal's Malda district earlier this week by a group of people, BJP claimed on Saturday.

Advertisment

A purported video of the incident showing the mob beating the women up mercilessly on Wednesday was shared in the social media by Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell on Saturday.

The state Minister for Women and Child Health, Shashi Panja told reporters here that the women were involved in a fight between themselves and policemen who were present at the spot tried to stop them. Later the women left on their own.

Police said the women had gone to sell their wares at the market at Bamangola in Malda district the day and the people suspected them of committing theft. Malviya tweeted, "The horror continues in West Bengal. Two tribal women were stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly, while the police remained a mute spectator in Pakua Hat area of Bamangola police station, Malda.

Advertisment

He said, "The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women belonged to the socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for their blood .... It had all the makings of a tragedy that should have 'broken' Mamata Banerjee's heart and she, instead of merely outraging, could have acted, since she is also the home minister of Bengal ..." Panja said a suo moto case was registered and efforts are on to identify the alleged offenders.

"BJP is unnecessarily making this a political issue," she added.

BJP's claim about the assault of women in Malda came on the heels of another by the state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar at a press conference in Delhi on Friday.

Majumdar said that "Manipur-like" situation was prevailing in West Bengal and a woman BJP candidate was disrobed and paraded at Panchla in Howrah district for daring to contest the rural poll held on July 8. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had even broken down during the press conference. "The West Bengal chief minister is silent despite being a woman. You tell us where we will go. We also want our daughters to be saved," she said. The West Bengal director general police Manoj Malviya said on Friday that no evidence of such an act was found. PTI dc KK KK