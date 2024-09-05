Two women teachers held for beating minor student

Panaji, Sep 5 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested two women primary teachers for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old student at their school located in North Goa as he tore a page of his textbook, an official said.

The incident took place earlier this week, he said.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Sandesh Chodankar said the two women teachers, identified as Sujal Gawade and Kanishka Gadekar, were arrested after the parents of the child lodged a complaint at Colvale police station.

"The Class 4 student of Shree Saraswati Vidya Mandir Primary School, located at Vagali-Camurlim, was allegedly beaten up by the teachers. He was admitted to the hospital with injuries on his thighs, legs and back," he said.

As per the complaint, the teachers beat up the student for tearing a page from his textbook.

Chodankar said the teachers are booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 8 (1) of Goa Children's Act. PTI RPS MVG NP