Two women tourists from Punjab die in Kullu after a pine tree falls on them

Kullu (HP) May 31 (PTI) In a tragic incident, two women tourists from Punjab were killed when a pine tree fell on them during a severe storm in Kullu district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Avinash Kaur (56) and Nishu Verma (37), both residents of Ludhiana.

The two were injured when the tree fell on them in Sumaropa area near Kasol. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Rajesh told PTI that both the women succumbed to injuries and the bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem. PTI COR BPL RT