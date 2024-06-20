Two women, waiting for bus on NH-27, killed after car rams into them in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 20 (PTI) Two women waiting at a roadside railing for a bus here on NH-27 died when a overspeeding car rammed into them on Thursday morning, officials said.

The accident happened around 8 am when a car coming from the Kota side on the highway at a high speed hit the women, who were flung a few metres away, said Dalpat Singh, SHO at Simliya Police Station.

The deceased women were identified as Jyoti Prajapat (22) and Varsha Nagar (22), who were neighbours from Simliya town of Kota district, he said.

The women were receiving training to be tailors at Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) plant, Gadepan and waiting for a bus to travel to the training centre when the accident happened, the SHO said. The two women had sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared the two brought dead, he added.

Police have detained the car driver and lodged a case under relevant sections against him for investigation, Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to the respective family members after post-mortem, he added.