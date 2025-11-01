Two women workers dead in Indore warehouse fire

Indore, Nov 1 (PTI) Two women workers were charred to death after a fire broke out at a warehouse with a stock of thinner chemical here on Saturday night, police said.

The blaze erupted in the warehouse located in Rau area when lamps were being lit on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Sharma told PTI.

The bodies Jyoti and Ramkali, both around 50 years old, were recovered, he said.

The facility stored thinner, a chemical used in the plastic industry, the official said, adding that the fire had been brought under control and an investigation was underway. PTI HWP LAL KRK