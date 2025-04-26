Two women workers injured in blast at explosives-manufacturing unit in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 26 (PTI) Two women workers were injured on Saturday afternoon in a blast at a unit making industrial and mining explosives in Nagpur, a police official said.

The blast took place in SBL Energy Limited under Kalmeshwar police station limits, resulting in burn injuries on the hands to Vandana Jangle and Archana Lokhande, he said.

"They have been hospitalised. Police and civic officials are at the site of the blast. The process of registering a case is underway," he said.

SBL Energy Limited manufactures slurry, seismic and emulsion explosives as well as low column charge explosives. PTI COR KRK BNM