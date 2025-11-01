Two women workers killed in fire at chemical warehouse in Indore

Indore, Nov 1 (PTI) Two women workers were charred to death here on Saturday night after a massive fire broke out at a warehouse where thinner and other flammable chemicals were stored, police said.

The incident took place when lamps were being lit on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi, and the owner of the warehouse was also injured, an official said.

The blaze erupted in the warehouse located in Rau area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Alok Sharma told PTI.

He said the bodies recovered from the warehouse were identified as those of Jyoti and Ramkali, both aged around 50.

"Devuthani Ekadashi prayers were being performed at the warehouse. Owner Suraj Bhagwani sustained burns on both hands and was admitted to a nearby hospital. His condition is out of danger," Sharma said.

Two children present at the warehouse managed to escape safely.

Preliminary investigation revealed that thinner and other chemicals were being mixed and packed in the warehouse, the officer said.

The fire has been brought under control and a detailed probe is underway, Sharma added. PTI HWP LAL KRK