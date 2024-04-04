Two workers choke to death while cleaning storage tank at factory in Gujarat’s Morbi town

Morbi, Apr 4 (PTI) Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning an empty storage tank at a factory near Morbi town of Gujarat on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at a pharmaceutical unit, said Feroze Sumra, assistant sub inspector of Morbi Taluka police station.

Victims Mangal Sor (20), Anup Ghosal (21) and two other workers were shifted to the hospital when they fell unconscious after entering the tank to clean it, said the official.

Though the storage tank was empty, some hazardous gases might still be inside it when these four workers entered it, said Sumra.

“Other workers pulled these four workers out after they fell unconscious. While two have died, two are under treatment. We have registered a case of accidental death and started a probe,” he added. PTI COR PJT NR