Two workers die, 3 injured after scaffolding collapses at construction site in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Two workers died and three others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed during construction work at a building in Tolichowki area here on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident happened when the workers were constructing a parapet wall on the seventh floor of the building.

"The scaffolding collapsed and the workers fell down. Two of them died and three others were injured," a senior police official told PTI.

The three injured were shifted to a hospital and the condition of one among them is serious, said another police official at Tolichowki Police Station. PTI VVK VVK KH