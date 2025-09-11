Two workers die after falling from boom lift crane in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Sep 11 (PTI) Two workers died after falling from a boom lift crane while changing defunct lights of streetlamps on the National Highway-66 stretch at Mogralputhur in this northern Kerala district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Akshay (30) and Ashwin (26), both hailing from Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

They were employed with a Vadakara-based contract company engaged in highway works, police said.

The mishap occurred when the basket of the boom lift, in which the duo was standing, collapsed. Both fell from a considerable height and sustained grievous injuries.

Akshay succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, while Ashwin, who was being shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru, died on the way, police said.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. The bodies will be handed over to their families after the post-mortem, they added. PTI TBA TBA KH