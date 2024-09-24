Two workers die after overhanging eave of building collapses

Noida, Sep 23 (PTI) Two workers died and one was injured after the wooden beams supporting an under-construction overhanging eave of a building collapsed in Dharmapal Khadda Colony under the Surajpur police station area on Monday, police said.

A police spokesperson said some masons were working on the construction of the overhanging eave on the third floor of the building when the wooden beams collapsed and they fell on the ground.

Three grievously injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared two of them dead, the official said.

The two deceased have been identified as Ajay (28) and Rajender Singh (53). The third worker is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

According to them, the families of the deceased have not yet lodged a complaint. Once a complaint in received, an investigation would be initiated in the incident, police said.