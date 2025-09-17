Two workers die as land caves in at construction site in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) Two workers met with a tragic end as land caved in during the construction of a protective wall at a resort in this high-range district of Kerala on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened at Chithirapuram in the tourist town of Munnar here.

The deceased were identified as Rajeevan (49) and Benny (43), two local workers engaged in the construction work, they said.

The workers were trapped inside the soil as a mound of earth collapsed upon them from above.

Their bodies were retrieved through a mission later, and both the workers were pulled out dead, police added. PTI LGK KH