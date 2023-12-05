Two workers die due to asphyxiation following chemical spill

Valsad (Guj), Dec 5 (PTI) Two workers from Bihar died of asphyxiation following a chemical spill at a factory in Gujarat's Valsad district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a chemical manufacturing unit in the Vapi industrial area, said inspector V G Bharwad of Vapi Udyognagar Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Gorelal Mandal (41) and Dilip Tanti (37), both hailing from Bhagalpur district in Bihar.

A drum containing an unknown chemical fell from the trolley when Mandal and Tanti were transferring a few drums from one place to another inside the factory, said Bharwad.

"Both fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes given off by the spilled chemical. They died shortly after being admitted to a nearby hospital. We have registered an Accidental Death Report and sent a sample of the chemical for forensic analysis," the official said. PTI COR PJT KRK