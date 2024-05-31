Two workers die of asphyxiation in hotel's waste water collection tank in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 31 (PTI) Two workers died of asphyxiation and one person suffered from suffocation after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a hotel's waste water collection tank in Iringadanpalli here on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm when the workers entered the tank, which had been closed for some time and was being prepared for reopening.

One person inhaled poisonous gas and collapsed, and subsequently another person who attempted to rescue the first also collapsed due to suffocation.

Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, they couldn't be saved, police said.

A woman who also suffered from suffocation was administered CPR by the police and admitted in hospital. Her condition is said to be stable, they added. PTI TGB TGB ANE