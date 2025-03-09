Two workers electrocuted in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Two workers died due to electrocution at a house here, police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Ahmed (35) and Afzal (40), both residents of Gonda district, had been working for several days at the house of a man named Sajjan in Harchanda village.

On Saturday afternoon, the duo was carrying an iron ladder to the terrace when it accidentally came in contact with an overhead electric wire near the house. Both men suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Jarwal Road Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Rawat said the bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further legal proceedings are underway.