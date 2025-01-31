Two workers electrocuted, injured at railway station in Thane district

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Two workers sustained severe burns after suffering electrocution while working on a project at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accident happened due to negligence during cable installation work at Diva railway station on January 28.

Senior Police Inspector (Sr. PI) Archana Dusane said technician Anand Sanjay Gondadki (26) and Vishwajit Omprakash Mishra (27), a helper, sustained severe burns.

She said Gondadki and Mishra sustained 80 per cent and 40 per cent burns, respectively, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The official said preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was handling electrical cables without proper supervision. The supervisors and railway department officials, who were required for safety monitoring, were absent at the time of the incident.

She said one of the cables accidentally came in contact with an overhead wire, resulting in a high-voltage shock that injured the men.

The official said the GRP registered a case under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 289 (negligent conduct concerning machinery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the injured workers, their supervisor, and other concerned officials of the contracting company responsible for the work. PTI COR ARU