Two workers found dead in factory in Bhilwara, employees protest

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Two workers died under suspicious circumstances at a textile factory in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday, sparking protests by employees who alleged negligence by the management.

The workers, identified as Gajanand Gadri (25) and Kamlesh Gurjar (24), were employed in the boiler section of the factory in Rainsinghpura area. They were found unconscious on Wednesday morning and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Raila police station in-charge Mulchand said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report is received. He said the preliminary investigation pointed to the possibility of suffocation due to toxic gas emitted from the boiler.

Following the incident, other workers held protests outside the hospital and a nearby police outpost, alleging negligence on the part of the factory management.

The protesters claimed that untrained workers were being made to operate in the boiler section, posing serious safety risks.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

The deceased Gajanand Gadri was a resident of Jindras in Asind, while Kamlesh Gurjar lived in Nanodi village. PTI AG RT RT