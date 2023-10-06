Two workers from Bihar killed, one injured as car hits their bike in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 6 (PTI) Two workers of a private company were killed and one other was critically injured here after a truck crashed into their bike while they were returning from a friend's birthday party, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Naveen Ram, a native of Bihar, he is working with a private company where Arun Ram and Vakil Ram, who belonged to the same state, were co-workers. They had gone to attend a birthday party of a friend on a bike late Wednesday evening, police said.

"Arun Ram was riding the bike when a speeding truck hit the rear of the two-wheeler on Pataudi Road near Wazirpur village. All three of us were seriously injured and the local people admitted us to a nearby private hospital, where Arun Ram and Vakil Ram died," Naveen said in his complaint.

Base on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 A police station, they said.

Police said the truck driver has gone absconding and efforts are on to nab him. The bodies were handed over to the kin after autopsy, they said. PTI COR CK