Two workers held for beating colleague to death on suspicion of theft in Thane district

Thane, Mar 17 (PTI) Two workers were arrested for allegedly beating their colleague to death on suspicion of theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by the accused persons' employer, the Bhiwandi police on Saturday registered a case against the duo under section 103(1)(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, inspector Pramod Kumbhar of the Narpoli police station said.

He said both the accused and the victim worked for a mandap decorator.

The accused, Raju alias Baitullah Khan (26) and Ajay (25), suspected their colleague Anil Brijlal (36) of stealing Rs 1,200, the official said.

He said the duo allegedly attacked Brijlal with iron rods and bamboo on the evening of March 14, and injured him. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. PTI COR ARU