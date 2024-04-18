Two workers injured in fire at construction site

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) Two workers were injured in a fire that broke out at their temporary accommodation built near an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am in Kalwa area of the city, they said.

"Two workers residing in a temporary shed at the construction site suffered minor burn injuries after the blaze erupted due to the leakage of cooking gas," chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, said.

On being alerted, the local fire brigade personnel and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot, and put out the fire within 30 minutes, he said.

The injured workers, identified as Mustafa Ahmed (18) and Muzammil Ahmed (20), were rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital, where they are being treated, he added. PTI COR NP