Two workers killed after falling from under-construction buildings in Noida

Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) Two people died after they fell from under-construction buildings in separate incidents in Gautam Buddha Nagar here, police said on Monday.

The victims were identified as Niranjan (40) and Dinesh (40), they said.

A police spokesperson said the first incident occurred on Sunday in Sector-27 where Niranjan fell while working in a three-storey under-construction building.

He was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment, the spokesperson said.

The other incident took place in the Knowledge Park police station area on Sunday where Dinesh, a resident of the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, fell while working in a building under construction, the spokesperson said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the spokesperson said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added. PTI COR HIG