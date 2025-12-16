Two workers killed as crane hook snaps at auto parts unit in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Two workers were killed and as many were seriously injured when a crane hook snapped at an auto parts manufacturing unit in the Sibli industrial area here, police said on Tuesday.

"The accident occurred on Monday night. A crane hook snapped when the labourers were working on iron frames, injuring four workers," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar, Amit Saxena said.

All four workers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared two of them 'brought dead'. The condition of the other two injured workers is critical, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Shahid (20) and Azad Ali (42), while the injured workers are Saleem and Ayan, both in their mid-twenties, the police said.

Around 85 labourers are employed at the auto parts factory, which is owned by Saleem, a resident of the Kaila Bhatta area of Ghaziabad city, the ACP said.

Following the incident, family members and relatives of the victims reached the factory premises and created a ruckus, alleging that safety kits had not been provided to the workers.

The agitated relatives placed the bodies inside the factory and raised slogans against its owner, demanding his arrest and adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased and for the injured.

Police officials intervened and assured the families of appropriate action, after which efforts were made to send the bodies for post-mortem examination. However, no FIR has been lodged so far in this connection.

A probe is on in the matter, the ACP said. PTI CORR ABN RT RT