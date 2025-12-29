Two workers killed as crane overturns at industrial unit in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Dec 29 (PTI) Two migrant labourers died and three others were seriously injured when a crane lifting scrap toppled at a steel products manufacturing unit in the Gagret industrial area here on Monday morning, police said.

The crane overturned while lifting a heavy load and the scrap fell on the labourers working below, they said. The injured were taken to the Gagret Civil Hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Shambhu Mushahar of West Champaran in Bihar and Munna Kumar of Rohtas in Bihar.

The three injured workers, identified as Ravi, Bhag Singh and Baljit Singh, were referred to the regional hospital in Una after first aid and their condition is serious, the police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Block Medical Officer Pankaj Parashar said five people were brought to the Gagret Civil Hospital after the accident. Two were declared dead and three were referred to another hospital for specialised treatment, he said.

The police said it is not yet clear how the crane overturned or whether it was due to a technical fault or negligence. The management and employees are being questioned and safety measures at the unit are being examined, they added.

Workers said the incident has caused panic and raises concerns over adherence to safety norms. A worker, requesting anonymity, said the accident has brought attention to whether proper safety standards are being followed. PTI COR BPL AKY