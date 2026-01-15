Two workers killed as goods lift snaps in Delhi crockery factory

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Two workers were killed after a goods lift snapped and plunged several floors inside a crockery factory in north Delhi's Samaypur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light around 5.20 pm on Wednesday when BSA Hospital informed the police about two people being brought dead with grievous injuries, they said.

The deceased were identified as Hariom (32) and Sanjay Mishra (45), who were employed at a ceramic crockery manufacturing factory operating in Samaypur, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two workers were using a lift meant exclusively for transporting goods between different floors of the factory when the incident occurred.

Police said the lift cable suddenly snapped, causing the lift to come crashing down with the two men inside.

"They sustained critical injuries due to the impact. They were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead," the officer said.

Following the incident, a crime team was called to the spot to inspect the premises. Photographs and other forensic documentation were carried out as part of the investigation.

Officials are examining whether there was any negligence in the maintenance of the lift or a violation of safety norms.

A case has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.