Two workers killed as large glass sheet falls on them during its shifting at factory

Palghar, Aug 14 (PTI) Two workers died after a big sheet of glass fell on them while they were shifting it at a factory located in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the glass manufacturing unit on Tuesday evening, an official of Naigaon police station said.

"Two workers were shifting a huge sheet of glass from one place to another inside the factory when suddenly it fell on them. They suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead," he said.

The duo was identified as Kashish Yadav (28) and Akram Ali Khan (27), he added.

Their bodies were later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said, adding that police were probing the incident. PTI COR NP