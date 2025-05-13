Two workers killed as transmission tower collapses on them in Gujarat

Devbhumi Dwarka, May 13 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and as many were injured after a transmission tower collapsed on them in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Tuesday, police said.

Workers were laying overhead wires for the tower when it suddenly fell on four persons, inspector Bhupendrasinh Sarvaiya of Khambhaliya police station said.

He said one of the labourers died on the spot, and another succumbed at a nearby government hospital.

Two others were grievously injured and have been rushed to the civil hospital at Jamnagar for treatment, the official said.

He said the labourers hailed from West Bengal, and their identities were being ascertained. PTI COR KA ARU