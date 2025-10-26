Two workers killed, five injured in factory boiler explosion in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Two labourers lost their lives while five others were injured when a fire broke out due to a boiler explosion in a factory in Sheikhpura Industrial Area here on Sunday, police said.

The fire brigade arrived at the scene and, after much effort, managed to control the fire, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI the cause of the fire is being investigated.

"Oil is extracted from tyres in this factory. On Sunday evening, a boiler in the factory exploded and two labourers died in the subsequent fire while five others sustained burn injuries," he said.

The sound of the boiler explosion created panic in the entire area as flames leapt and smoke billowed towards the sky.

Bindal said that technical evidence suggests that the explosion occurred due to excessive pressure in the boiler.