Two workers killed in boiler explosion at rice bran oil factory in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jan 28 (PTI) Two workers died after a boiler at a rice bran oil factory in Antharasanahalli industrial area here allegedly exploded on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Sharma (24) and Santosh (27), from Bihar, they said.

According to police, the blast occurred at around 5.30 pm.

One of the boilers at the rice bran oil factory exploded, causing the victims to fall from a height, which led to their death.

Advertisment

A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and the matter is being investigated, police said. PTI AMP ROH