Two workers killed in explosion at fireworks unit in TN

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Two workers were killed on the spot and two others sustained grievous injuries in an explosion on Tuesday at a firecracker manufacturing unit at a village in Virudhunagar district, authorities said.

The deceased were identified as P Mariappan and P Muthumurugan, both aged 45 and belonging to Chidambarapuram in Vellur in Virudhunagar district, an official release said adding the fireworks unit was located at Kalayarkurichi village near Sivakasi.

Expressing anguish, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his condolences to the kin of the deceased and announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to the families of each of the two dead workers and an assistance of Rs one lakh each to the two injured persons.

Stalin directed authorities to ensure special medical care for K Sankaravel (52) and K Saroja (50) who sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. PTI VGN ROH