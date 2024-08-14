Two workers killed in explosion at fireworks unit in TN, CM announces solatium

Virudhunagar/Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) Two workers were killed on the spot in an explosion at a fireworks unit near here on Wednesday and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

The dead workers were identified as 65-year old G Pullakutti and 35-year old J Karthik Easwaran and two others -- S Bose (35) and P Manikandan (31)-- sustained injuries and they were admitted at the Sivakasi government hospital.

Expressing grief, Stalin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. In an official release here, the Chief Minister said he has ordered the authorities to provide a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the workers who are being treated for injuries. The financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The incident occurred on the premises of the firecracker manufacturing unit at Malli Utkadai Mayathevanpatti village under Srivilliputhur taluk of Virudhunagar district. PTI VGN ROH