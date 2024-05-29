Two workers killed in fire at mattress factory in Raipur

Raipur, May 29 (PTI) Two workers were killed after a fire broke out in a mattress manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Wednesday, police said.

The fire engulfed the mattress making unit in the Khamtarai area in the afternoon, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Lakhan Patle told PTI.

After being alerted, firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control, he said.

“Two workers were killed in the incident,” Patle said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR TKP NR