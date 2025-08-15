Two workers killed in road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 14 (PTI) Two workers died while two others were injured after a speeding car hit them while they were working on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Nuh district of Haryana, said police.

The car driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle. Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver. The two injured were rushed to hospital and are being treated there, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

"We are trying to nab the car driver. Bodies of the deceased were handed over to kin after the postmortem today. The accused car driver will be arrested soon," said ASI Yogender, the investigating officer.