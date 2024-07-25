Two workers repairing crusher machine in south Goa unit die of suffocation

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Two persons died of suffocation on Thursday when they entered the elevator pit to repair a crusher machine in a unit in Goa's Verna industrial estate, a police official said.

He identified the deceased as Akshay Pawar (24) and Akshay Patil (27) from Sangli and Kolhapur, respectively, in neighbouring Maharashtra.

"The incident took place at 4pm when Pawar and Patil entered the elevator pit to repair the crusher machine. They collapsed due to suffocation and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," the Verna police station official said.

They were working as operators for N J Renewable Energy Private Limited in Briquette Boiler plant at Cipla Unit in south Goa's at Verna industrial estate, he added. PTI RPS BNM